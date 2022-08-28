Navajo Communications Director Arrested

Navajo Council PIO Arrested

By John Christian Hopkins

The former communications director for the Navajo Nation Council was arrested for aggravated battery, great bodily harm, in Gallup, N.M., on August 15.

Alray Nelson, 36, who is no longer the council’s public relations officer, was also charged with resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

According to reports Nelson pushed his cousin down a flight of stairs, causing her to hit her head on a glass coffee table, knocking her unconscious.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 31.

Nelson was also the co-founder and executive director for Navajo Nation Pride. He also founded Dine Equality.

When police arrived, they found Nelson and his partner arguing in the kitchen. Nelson told Officer Aaron Marquez he would talk when his attorney was present. Nelson appeared to have blood on his face.

Nelson also told his partner, Brennan Yonnie, not to say anything.

The kerfuffle allegedly began during heated discussion on politics.