Navajo Committee Seeks Rental Fee Change

Keeping the faith can be expensive.

The Navajo Nation’s Resources and Development Committee hopes to ease the burden on Azee’ Bee Nahaghá of Diné Nation, Inc.

Azee’ Bee Nahaghá of Diné Nation, Inc., of Chinle, Ariz., is “a non-profit organization that advocates, supports, sustains, and conducts traditional healing that cultivate mental and social wellbeing, harmony and balance and common goods” for American Indian people, chiefly on the Navajo Nation.

It has, to date, paid about $27,000 over the years for its revocable use permit. The organization’s rent is $1,000 annually.

Azee’ Bee Nahaghá of Diné Nation, Inc., wants to change the rental fee from $1,000 to $150 a year, according to Council Delegate Davis Filfred, who has sponsored legislation to that effect.

The organization is not seeking a refund for rents paid in the past.

“The organization has complied with all of the permit policies,” Filfred said.

It isn’t fair to charge Azee’ Bee Nahaghá of Diné Nation $1,000 for its permit when many other faith-based organizations pay significantly less, Filfred argued.

“There needs to be equality among all the churches on the Navajo Nation,” R & D Committee member Jonathan Perry said.

There are approximately 330 churches on the Navajo reservation, according to Navajo Nation General Land Department Manager Elerina Yazzie.

The rents are inconsistent, Yazzie said. Churches pay anywhere from $1 to $15 per acre, Yazzie said.

Ideally, churches should pay $15 per acre, Filfred suggested.

Azee’ Bee Nahaghá of Diné Nation was first approved for its revocable use permit in 1992.