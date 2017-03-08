Navajo Committee Concerned With Oil Drilling

The Navajo Nation Council’s Resource and Development Committee is concerned about oil drilling in Dinetah.

The committee met with Eastern Agency chapters in Nageezi last week and received reports from the Torreon, Counselor, Nageezi and Ojo Encino chapters.

The committee unanimously approved the reports and directed several tribal and federal agencies to meet and develop a presentation for the committee.

The reports focused on oil drilling activities, oil leases and the impact on cultural sites.

Committee Chairman Alton Joe Shepard said Resource & Development needs all the information possible so it can make policy recommendations.

Etta Arviso, a board member for the Dine Medicine Man’s Association, Inc., and former Torreon council delegate Daniel Tso said cultural site sensitivity were not considered when oil drilling leases were reviewed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Bureau of Land Management.

“When oil drilling first began on the reservation many tribal and federal policies were ignored,” Tso said. “Dine Fundamental Law and peoples’ decisions need to be considered,” he added.

Nageezi Chapter President Ervin Chavez also had concerns over the aggressive way oil companies seek to get signatures from land allottees.

“It doesn’t sit well with us,” Chavez said. “The chapters need to be involved.”

Chavez recognizes that people have different opinions on oil drilling and some allottees want chapter officials to mind their own business. But when there’s an explosion, or something goes wrong, those same people run to the chapter for assistance, Chavez pointed out.