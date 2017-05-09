Navajo Commission Wins Kennedy Award

The Navajo Nation’s Human Rights Commission has won a prestigious civil rights award in recognition for its “demonstrated, outstanding commitment” to community service.

The American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity presented the 2017 Edward M. Kennedy Community Service Award to the NNHRC.

“Our enthusiasm is renewed by the news of this award,” NNHRC Executive Director Leonard Gorman said.

“The commissioners and staff are elated by the recognition,” Gorman comtinued.

The AAAED, a national non-profit organization, was founded in 1974 as the American Association for Affirmative Action. The group includes individuals and organizations from the public and private sectors, business, government, law, social services and academics.

“Since its establishment the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission has played an important role in protecting and defending the rights of Navajo people,” Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates said.

The Navajo council established the human rights commission under the Legislative Branch in 2006.

The NNHRC was tasked with collecting data on discrimination faced by Navajos both on and off the reservation. Of particular concern was the treatment of Navajos by towns bordering the reservation.

The award is named in honor of former Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy, the younger brother of President John F. Kennedy and U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

The former was assassinated in 1963 and Bobby was killed in 1968 moments after winning the California primary.

The Kennedys were strong supporters of civil rights.

Ted Kennedy is credited with playing a key role in paving the way for the election of Barack Obama. In 2008 former First Lady Hillary Clinton had a commanding lead in the Democratic primary as major party leaders seemed hesitant to back the one-term senator.

However, the floodgates of support opened after Kennedy endorsed Obama.

The AAAED award will officially be presented to the NNHRC on June 8th in Scottsdale.