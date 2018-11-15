Navajo Candidates Score Historic Win

The Navajo Nation has won a historic battle, though the war has yet to be decided. On Election Day Navajo candidates claimed two of the three seats on the San Juan County Commission. It’s the first time that Navajos – who make up the majority of county voters – have controlled the commission. Democrat Kenneth Maryboy, who ran unopposed, and Willie Grayeyes won their respective races. Grayeyes beat his Republican opponent by 169 votes.

Despite having a majority of voters in San Juan County, the Navajo Nation was never able to overcome district maps that diluted the native vote. For decades county officials drew election maps that crowded the native voters into one district, leaving non-native voters in control of the other two districts.

But, after the Navajo Nation filed a lawsuit a federal judge concluded that the existing district map violated the voting rights of Native voters. Though the county has appealed, it was forced to redraw the map before the November 6 election. As a result, two of the three districts hold a Native majority. Grayeyes and Maryboy now represent those districts.

The shift in power carries significant impacts. Grayeyes and Maryboy are strong supporters of the Bears Ears National Monument, which lies in their backyard and contains ancestral and sacred Navajo sites. Grayeyes serves chairman of the Utah Dine Bik’eyah, a grassroots Navajo organization that pushed for the designation of the monument.

Despite the significance to the Navajo people, President Donald Trump has dramatically reduced the boundaries of the monument last December in a decision being contested in court. The Trump Administration and other Republican politicians had long cited opposition from the existing county commission as proof that Bears Ears did not have local backing.

Though Maryboy ran unopposed in the general election, he ousted Rebecca Benally, also Navajo, in the Democratic primary in June. She had appeared with Trump at the controversial event last year and testified to Congress earlier this year in support of the president’s controversial decision. Still, the election of Grayeyes and Maryboy does not come in time to change course in the voting rights case. The case is scheduled to be heard before the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. The population in San Juan County has long been 50 percent or more Native.