Navajo Businesses; Time To Close-out Your CARES Act Grant

Important Notice from the Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development

ST. MICHAELS, ARIZONA – The Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development provided financial assistance to Navajo businesses and artisans through the Navajo CARES Act Business and Artisan Relief Grant. The grant program was created by the Division of Economic Development, working collaboratively with Navajo Nation Office of the Controller and Baker Tilly, to administer assistance to those who have faced hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In completion of the program on November 20, 2020 the Division of Economic Development provided over $29 million in award funds to over 4,000 applicants. Seeing forth the grant program was a learning experience for everyone involved.

JT J. Willie expresses his gratitude to the Navajo CARES Act Team who have dedicated over 72 days of processing documents and assisting individuals with the application process.

If you received a grant from the Navajo CARES Act Business and Artisans Relief Grant program, please be sure to properly close out the grant. Each awardee should report their expenditure of the grant to the Division of Economic Development or through the grant application portal.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding the grant close out, please contact the Division of Economic Development at 928-871-6544, or send an email to [email protected].

Moving forward into the new year, join the Division of Economic Development in supporting the local Navajo businesses. Businesses and artisans were required to become certified with the Navajo Business Regulatory Department in order to apply for the Navajo CARES grant, which has provided the division with a variety of businesses to resource on and off the reservation. The division has collected valuable data and will continue to collect and utilize information received from the Navajo CARES Act grant program.

Navajo owned businesses and artisans are very unique to the Navajo Economy and provide a large spectrum of goods and services. Resource your local businesses and artisans in the new year, Buy Navajo, Buy local.

The Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development wishes everyone a safe and Happy New Year. Please remember to social distance, sanitize, and remain vigilant to the current Public Health Orders set in place by Navajo leadership and Health Officials.

