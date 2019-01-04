News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Navajo Bullrider Hits the Big Time

January 04
13:59 2019
Navajo PBR Bullrider and Rookie of the Year Keyshawn Whitehorse enjoying quite a bit of attention after his tremendous performance at the 2018 PBR World finals, the first generation bull rider had a 1 for 5 finish but earned his Rookie of the Year stripes after his 89.5 point ride on the bull Wicked Dreams. The 21-year-old concluded the season 19th in the world standings and even made an appearance on Good Morning America this week. Sounds like he’s truly hit the big time!

