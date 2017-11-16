Navajo Bridge Star Party Friday and Saturday!
Discover the Universe Friday & Saturday
The night skies will be in focus Friday and Saturday (Nov 17 & 18) at the Navajo Bridge Star Party. It’s a chance to take-in the science and culture of exploring the night sky!
Among the sponsors are the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, the Arizona department of Transportation, the national Park Service and the Glen Canyon Natural History Association.
The event will run from 6 P.M. until 10 P.M. each night, and will be held at the history Navajo Bridge on Highway 89-A.
Among the speakers are:
David Begay; Sharing the Skies; Navajo Astronomy
Sunny Dooley Ma’ii and Friends; Navajo Coyote storytelling
Dr. Henry Fowler from Dine’ College; Navajo Cultural Teachings
Art and Marie Cloutier; Paleo Astronomy of the Paria Corridor
In addition there will be ranger programs, hikes, tours and more.
You’ll find a full schedule of events at GlenCanyonNHA.org
You can also receive additional information at (928) 640-3900