Navajo Bridge Star Party

October 09
10:17 2018
This weekend it’s another Glen Canyon Natural History Association Star Party- this one hosted by County Supervisor Lena Fowler at Navajo Bridge, over 1,100 ft. above the Colorado River in Marble Canyon. These night presentations offer an exciting discovery of the universe through telescopes and constellation tours as well as the Navajo perspective of astronomy. Join us for some incredible stargazing this Friday and Saturday from 6 to 10pm.

For more information visit the Glen Canyon Natural history Association website here.

