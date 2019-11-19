Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center Closing December 1, 2019

Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center Near Lees Ferry Closing December 1, 2019

The Center will re-open Next Spring

LEES FERRY, Arizona – On Sunday, December 1, 2019, the National Park Service’s Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center near Lees Ferry will close for the season. Until December 1, hours remain 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week (except Thanksgiving, November 28, when it will close for the day). The Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center will re-open next spring. The Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center is located on Highway 89A on the west side of Navajo Bridge, near Lees Ferry, Arizona.

The public will still be able to enjoy the center’s outdoor exhibits and a self-guided walk across historic Navajo Bridge while the interpretive center is closed for the season. The Navajo Bridge offers a scenic view of the Colorado River and is a popular spot to look for California condors, an endangered species and the largest bird in North America.

Visitor services are available through the winter at the Carl Hayden Visitor Center near Page, Arizona. Carl Hayden Visitor Center’s winter hours (November through February) are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week (closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day).

Glen Canyon Recreation Area welcomes visitors during our winter season, an especially beautiful time to enjoy the area!

-NPS-

Photos:

– Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center near Lees Ferry. NPS Photo.

– The historic Navajo Bridge over the Colorado River is now a pedestrian bridge (on the left). The modern Navajo Bridge on the right replaced it. NPS photo.

More information is available on each park’s website: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Rainbow Bridge National Monument

