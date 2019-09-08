Navajo Bridge; Connecting People and Policy

The Glen Canyon Lecture Series Continues

Go in-depth with on-site talks about the CCC observation deck, the long unique policy, and development of the second Navajo bridge, and the Navajo Nation’s contribution to this remote location.

Talks begin at 9:00 am. Attendees are advised to bring water and dress accordingly for this outdoor venue.

Attendance is free and we encourage everyone to bring a lunch to enjoy or visit the fine local establishments in the Marble Canyon area.

Shuttle services available on a first-come, first-served basis courtesy of the Page Public Library. For more info, visit PagePublicLibrary.org