Navajo Bridge; Connecting People and Policy

September 08
14:07 2019
The Glen Canyon Lecture Series Continues

Go in-depth with on-site talks about the CCC observation deck, the long unique policy, and development of the second Navajo bridge, and the Navajo Nation’s contribution to this remote location.

Talks begin at 9:00 am. Attendees are advised to bring water and dress accordingly for this outdoor venue.

Attendance is free and we encourage everyone to bring a lunch to enjoy or visit the fine local establishments in the Marble Canyon area.

Shuttle services available on a first-come, first-served basis courtesy of the Page Public Library. For more info, visit PagePublicLibrary.org

Summary: Learn about the development of the second Navajo Bridge.

