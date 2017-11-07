Navajo Border Grows Along New Mexico

PRESIDENT BEGAYE SIGNS AGREEMENT ADDING 37,000 ACRES ALONG NEW MEXICO BORDER

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz – On Monday, Nov. 6, President Russell Begaye signed a land exchange agreement that effectively consolidates over 37,700 acres of land along the Nation’s border with New Mexico.

The land exchange agreement between the Navajo Nation and New Mexico’s Commissioner of Public Lands swaps 37,716 acres of State Trust Lands for the Nation’s Slash Ranch located in New Mexico.

The State Trust Lands prioritized in the exchange were those lands that Navajo people are currently living on, State Trust Land surrounded by Navajo Trust Lands, and lands adjacent to the Navajo Nation.

The land swap initially started when the Office of the President and Vice President (OPVP) became aware of an issue where Navajo families were unknowingly burying their family members in a cemetery located on State Trust Land. The situation escalated when the State effectively stopped all funerals at the cemetery by imposing fines on funeral homes that conducted services there.

“There was an uproar resulting from the moratorium the State placed on this cemetery,” President Russell Begaye said. “When it became trespassing just to bury a family member, it became a serious issue.”

According to Karis Begaye, Legal Counsel for OPVP, in addressing the cemetery issue with the New Mexico State Land Commissioner, the State also identified numerous parcels where Navajo people were residing in trespass on State Trust Lands.

“This is initially how the land exchange began,” she said. “We identified the areas where Navajo people were living and selected those areas to include in the land exchange.”

The Navajo Land Department, headed by Mike Halona, then began working with the State to identify State Trust Land islands and adjacent lands that would expand the mainland of the Navajo Nation. These lands were then incorporated into the land exchange.

Vice President Jonathan Nez said the land exchange will foster economic growth and infrastructural development throughout the Nation’s borderlands from Huerfano down to Chilchiltah.

President Begaye said OPVP was able to initiate this land exchange by listening to concerns presented by the Navajo People and strategizing an intricate solution.

“The land exchange is a progressive solution to the historical problem of checkerboard areas along the Navajo and New Mexico Border,” President Begaye said. “We thank the Navajo Nation Council for their support in this land exchange agreement along with the State of New Mexico.”

OPVP thanks Honorable Delegate Leonard Tsosie (Baca/Prewitt, Casamero Lake, Counselor, Little Water, Ojo Encino, Pueblo Pintada, Torreon, Whitehorse Lake) for being the primary sponsor of the legislation and Honorable Delegate Benjamin L. Bennett (Crystal, For