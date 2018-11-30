Navajo ‘At-Will’ Employees Can Re-Apply

Navajo Nation President-elect Jonathan Nez said that ‘at-will’ employees are welcome to re-apply for their positions. As the transition from the Begaye Administration to the incoming Nez Administration heats up Nez, the current vice president, urged any ‘at-will’ employees who want to retain their position to feel free to re-submit letters of interest and resumes. Even non-Navajos are welcome to apply. Nez said his administration is looking for the best people to fill positions.

An ‘at-will’ employee is one that was not elected, but appointed by the administration. These positions include division directors, presidential office staff and executive appointees. “Everyone’s welcome to send in their resume for consideration,” Nez said.Politically appointed directors – who are part of the president’s cabinet – currently earn between $72,000 and $225,000. The Navajo president earns $55,000.

There are about 30 staff positions within the Office of the President/Vice President which pay between $39,000 and $101,000. Other positions to be filled include the tribe’s Washington office, veterans services offices and the Office of Miss Navajo.

Nez said that he hopes to have the positions filled by Inauguration Day (January 15). The incoming administration has received nearly 60 resumes so far, according to Nez.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said all transition decisions must be cleared by him or new Chief of Staff Dwight Witherspoon. Witherspoon, who did not seek re-election, resigned from the tribal council to serve as Begaye’s chief of staff. His seat on the council was filled by Jimmy Yellowhair. “Our people have entrusted us to be their leaders for the next four years, and we’re not wasting any time moving forward,” Nez said in a press release.

Letters of interest and resumes may be sent by email to resume@teamnezlizer.com or by calling 480-518-2137.

Nez, the current vice president, defeated former two-term president Joe Shirley, Jr. in the November general election. “We are off to an exciting new start and we invite you to be a part of our team – Unity, Hope and Resilience,” Nez said.