Navajo Artisan and Business Relief Grant to Begin Accepting Applications

ST. MICHAELS, ARIZONA – The Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development is set to re-launch the Navajo Artisan and Small Business Relief Grant program, which was formerly funded through CARES Act dollars. These funds were received from the federal government in 2020 to provide economic aid during the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic. During this time, the 24th Navajo Nation Council enacted Resolution CJY-67-20, which provided relief monies to Navajo artisans and businesses affected by closures of businesses, and the cancellation of public events, and social gatherings both on and off the Navajo Nation. The original Artisan and Business Relief Grant expired in November of 2020 due to a change in allocated funds.

In addition, Resolution CJY-41-21 was passed by a majority vote by the 24th Navajo Nation Council, then signed into law by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. The resolution authorized the division to continue the previous program which is to be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) through the Navajo Nation Fiscal Recovery Fund (FRF). With this authorization and the assistance of the division’s Project Development Department, the division was able to secure a contract with Building Nations, LLC, a Navajo-owned Priority 1 vendor, to aid in the distribution of funds to Navajo artists and businesses.

The current grant is a continuation of the prior Artisan and Business Relief Grant and will prioritize applicants who have not yet received any financial relief assistance. On Monday, May 16, 2022, the division will begin accepting paper applications at the Karigan Professional Office Complex. The application process will begin with the Business Registration or the Business Certification through the Navajo Business Regulatory Department. In order to submit a completed application, the business or artisan must be registered with the Division of Economic Development. The relief grant team is currently working collaboratively with Building Nations, LLC and their team to streamline the process and deliver a more efficient online application platform.

# # #

(Featured Image by slightly_different from Pixabay )