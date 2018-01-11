Young Navajo Actor in New Movie

Xavier Horsechief is a student at Kirtland (N.M.) Elementary School.

But if he goes to the movies in the next couple of weeks he may experience something most nine-year-olds don’t: seeing himself on the silver screen.

Horsechief, a member of the Navajo Nation, has a role in the new Christian Bale film, “Hostiles.”

In addition to Bale, the movie features noted Native American actors Wes Studi, Adam Beach and Q’orianka Kilcher.

“Hostiles” opened in limited theaters January 5 and will open nationally January 19.

So was Horsechief excited to be in a movie with an actor who once portrayed Batman? Holy, horses, Batman!

The young actor was more excited to get to ride a horse and cross a river!

Horsechief is a veteran when it comes to acting. He made his film debut when he was 8, in Navajo filmmaker Kody Dayish’s “The Red Hogan.”

Of course Hollywood filming – or, in this case, Santa Fe – comes with a lot of down time. How did Horsechief spend his? Studying with his tutor or fiddling around with his mom’s smartphone.

“Hostiles” is the story of an embitter soldier (Bale) who is assigned to escort an aging Cheyenne war chief (Studi) home to die.

Horsechief plays the grandson of Studi’s character. He’s the lead child actor in the film – and has a speaking part.