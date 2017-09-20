NAU Student Succumbs to Meningitis
September 20
05:18 2017
On Monday night Northern Arizona University lost one of its’ students; 19-year old California resident Lianne Dennstedt.
Lianne had been diagnosed with a rare form of meningitis.
The young woman first reported a sore throat in late August, according to reports. Her condition continued to deteriorate from there. She eventually fell into a coma and then passed away Monday night.
For information on an online fundraiser that was started by her dad, Shawn Dennstedt, go to: