NAU Student Succumbs to Meningitis

On Monday night Northern Arizona University lost one of its’ students; 19-year old California resident Lianne Dennstedt.

Lianne had been diagnosed with a rare form of meningitis.

The young woman first reported a sore throat in late August, according to reports. Her condition continued to deteriorate from there. She eventually fell into a coma and then passed away Monday night.

For information on an online fundraiser that was started by her dad, Shawn Dennstedt, go to:

https://www.youcaring.com/liannedennstedt-943871