NAU Lumberjacks Football Is A Month Away

College football is less than thirty days away from week one. Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks are looking to make it back to the Football Championship Subdivision known as the NCAA FCS playoffs again this season. With returning key player on both sides of the ball from last season’s 7-5 overall record and 6-2 in the Big Sky conference the Lumberjacks are looking to make a push for a conference championship.

Returning on the offensive side of the ball that led the Lumberjacks last season Junior QB Chase Cookus who started all twelve games for the lumberjacks in his sophomore season, leading the offense with 5,170 total yards and passing for 3,413 yards. Returning from an injury is senior wide receiver Emmanel Butler who is only 49 receptions, 501 yards and 2 touchdowns away from setting NAU records.

The lumberjacks are returning 19 starters and 36 letter winners from last season roster. NAU open the season on the road against UTEP in EL Paso, Texas on Sept 1st at 4:30pm.

Lumberjacks Schedule