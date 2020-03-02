NAU; Is Journalism in Your Future?

By John Christian Hopkins

If you’re interested in a career in journalism, this could be the opportunity for you.

Northern Arizona University is again seeking applicants for its Andy Harvey Broadcast Journalism workshop to be held at NAU June 14-20.

NAU seeks 25 high school students to live on the Flagstaff campus and experience college life for seven days.

While attending the workshop students will work alongside NAU staff and journalists from local news radio stations, NAZ Today, of Northern Arizona University.

In addition to experiencing college-level classes and workshops, the attendees will also receive training on professional digital equipment, learning how to report a story, shoot it and edit it for a live broadcast.

The workshop is open to all high school students. The $50 tuition fee covers six nights’ stay and meals at an NAU residence hall. Preference is given to seniors and juniors who complete an application.

Some scholarships are available for those who qualify.

To apply, go to nativeamericanbroadcastworksop.org. For those without internet access, they can request an application be mailed to them. For more information, contact Paul Helford at [email protected] or call 928-523-2232.

Andy Harvey was a former television reporter for KPNX in Phoenix and an alumnus of NAU’s journalism program. He also worked for the Navajo Nation’s department of education.

Featured Photo: New York Times in 1942