NAU Gets $1.4M to Study Tax Impact on Tribal Health

The Healthy Diné Nation Act signed into law in 2014 which mandated a two percent tax on all foods of little to no nutritious value purchased in Navajo Nation stores. The law came from a need to emphasize healthier eating habits to fight high rates of obesity, heart disease and diabetes. Last year faculty members from Northern Arizona University’s Dept of Health Sciences began to assess how well the tax was actually helping with the problem with the help of a $225k grant. With that money they were able to collect enough data to understand how the funds collected from the tax were distributed to the tribe and spent to help improve tribal health. Yesterday the NAU team was granted a new $1.4M grant from the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities for a four year project to study the impact of the tax money. The team will also study how food is presented in stores around the Navajo Nation.