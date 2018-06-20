Natural Hazards of Arizona Viewer

Tucson. Each year natural hazards – floods, landslides, and wildfires – threaten Arizona communities and cause millions of dollars in damage to infrastructure and private property. The revised Natural Hazards in Arizona viewer, developed by the UA Arizona Geological Survey in cooperation with the Arizona Dept. of Emergency and Military Affairs, makes identifying and mitigating natural hazards in Arizona easier.

The original interactive Natural Hazard Viewer focused on four geologic hazards: young faults and earthquakes, earth fissures, floods, and wildfires. The revised version includes a landslide theme displaying the distribution and extent of more than 8,000 landslide features that cover more than 800 square miles. Landslides affect major highways and roadways, sensitive infrastructure, and communities throughout Arizona.

According to Dr. Phil Pearthree, Director of the Arizona Geological Survey, ‘“The Natural Hazard Viewer represents our effort to compile information on a variety of natural hazards that affect Arizona, and to make this information readily available to the public. Some of these data were developed by the AZGS over the past several decades, but our partners – including the Arizona Dept of Emergency and Military Affairs, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Arizona Earthquake Center at Northern Arizona University – provided much of the information. The Natural Hazard Viewer represents our current understanding of most of the natural hazards in Arizona, but it is designed to accommodate new data as more information becomes available or conditions change.”

The Natural Hazard Viewer was built to serve county planners, county and municipal emergency management offices, water district managers, federal, state, tribal, county and municipal governments, and the public. The “ Find Local Hazards ” tool allows individuals to identify local hazards from less than one mile to up to a 15-mile radius from a specific address.

The Viewer is complemented by ‘best practices’ mitigation strategies (About) for avoiding loss of life, minimizing personal injuries, and property damage.

The hazard databases are updated as fresh data becomes available; the hazard data can be retrieved from the site.

The University of Arizona AZGS Environmental Geology and Geoinformatics teams constructed the viewer with input and guidance from the Arizona Dept. of Emergency Management and Military Affairs. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided funding for the design, construction, and deployment of the site.

