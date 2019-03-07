Native Teen Guide Training
The Canyonlands Field Institute is an outdoor education non-profit organization with summer school programs in Moab, Utah. This year they are offering a Native Teen Guide in Training program which gets Native teens outdoors to hike and go on river field trips to see nearby natural features and cultural heritage sites and ties in Navajo and Hopi languages and beliefs.
The program teaches skills that can lead to employment in natural resources, tourism and wilderness medicine.
2019 Program Outline
Friday, June 14
Base Camp at Sand Island Campground
Herbalist Talk with Lupita McClanahan
Canyoneering with Wild Rivers
“What it Means to Be a Guide” Discussion
River Trip Preparation
Saturday, June 15
Visit former Bear’s Ears National Monument with Erica Tucker
Speak with BLM Rangers about Leave No Trace Ethics
Launch San Juan River
River House Archaeological Site Visit
Sunday, June 16
Engaging Presentation Strategies
Knot Tying
Wilderness First Aid: Scene Size Up/ABCDE’s
Student Presentations
Monday, June 17
Hydrology 101
“Risk vs. Probability” RM and Decision-Making Model
Wilderness First Aid: Patient Assessment System
Student Presentations
Tuesday, June 18
Hydrology 201
Throw Bag Practice
Wilderness First Aid: Managing Musculoskeletal Injuries
Student Presentations
Wednesday, June 19
Takeout at Mexican Hat
Evaluations, Appreciations, & Closing Circle