Native Teen Guide Training

March 07
09:15 2019
The Canyonlands Field Institute is an outdoor education non-profit organization with summer school programs in Moab, Utah. This year they are offering a Native Teen Guide in Training program which gets Native teens outdoors to hike and go on river field trips to see nearby natural features and cultural heritage sites and ties in Navajo and Hopi languages and beliefs.

The program teaches skills that can lead to employment in natural resources, tourism and wilderness medicine.

2019 Program Outline

Friday, June 14

Base Camp at Sand Island Campground
Herbalist Talk with Lupita McClanahan
Canyoneering with Wild Rivers
“What it Means to Be a Guide” Discussion
River Trip Preparation

Saturday, June 15

Visit former Bear’s Ears National Monument with Erica Tucker
Speak with BLM Rangers about Leave No Trace Ethics
Launch San Juan River
River House Archaeological Site Visit

Sunday, June 16

Engaging Presentation Strategies
Knot Tying
Wilderness First Aid: Scene Size Up/ABCDE’s
Student Presentations

Monday, June 17

Hydrology 101
“Risk vs. Probability” RM and Decision-Making Model
Wilderness First Aid: Patient Assessment System
Student Presentations

Tuesday, June 18

Hydrology 201
Throw Bag Practice
Wilderness First Aid: Managing Musculoskeletal Injuries
Student Presentations

Wednesday, June 19

Takeout at Mexican Hat
Evaluations, Appreciations, & Closing Circle

To apply for the program visit their website.

