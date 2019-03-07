Native Teen Guide Training

The Canyonlands Field Institute is an outdoor education non-profit organization with summer school programs in Moab, Utah. This year they are offering a Native Teen Guide in Training program which gets Native teens outdoors to hike and go on river field trips to see nearby natural features and cultural heritage sites and ties in Navajo and Hopi languages and beliefs.

The program teaches skills that can lead to employment in natural resources, tourism and wilderness medicine.

2019 Program Outline

Friday, June 14

Base Camp at Sand Island Campground

Herbalist Talk with Lupita McClanahan

Canyoneering with Wild Rivers

“What it Means to Be a Guide” Discussion

River Trip Preparation

Saturday, June 15

Visit former Bear’s Ears National Monument with Erica Tucker

Speak with BLM Rangers about Leave No Trace Ethics

Launch San Juan River

River House Archaeological Site Visit

Sunday, June 16

Engaging Presentation Strategies

Knot Tying

Wilderness First Aid: Scene Size Up/ABCDE’s

Student Presentations

Monday, June 17

Hydrology 101

“Risk vs. Probability” RM and Decision-Making Model

Wilderness First Aid: Patient Assessment System

Student Presentations

Tuesday, June 18

Hydrology 201

Throw Bag Practice

Wilderness First Aid: Managing Musculoskeletal Injuries

Student Presentations

Wednesday, June 19

Takeout at Mexican Hat

Evaluations, Appreciations, & Closing Circle

To apply for the program visit their website.