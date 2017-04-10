Native Groups Support Judge Gorsuch

Judge Neil Gorsuch was sworn in today as the newest associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. While his nomination was not without controversy, it had strong backing from Native American groups.

Both the National Congress of America Indians and the Native American Rights Fund support Gorsuch, as do several tribes – including the Navajo Nation.

A review by NARF found that Gorsuch’s rulings while on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals bode well for Indian Country.

For one thing, Gorsuch will have more experience on dealing with Indian issues than any other justice. Native supporters think Gorsuch will be friendlier towards Indian Country than Judge Merrick Garland would have been.

Of course, many Democrats are opposed to Gorsuch based on the way Garland was treated.

Republicans refused to even grant Garland a hearing after he was nominated by former President Barack Obama to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) said Gorsuch refused to answer many questions during his confirmation hearings.

“I cannot support a nominee who refuses to answer important questions,” Tester said in a statement.

Liberals believe Gorsuch is much more conservative than the way he tried to portray himself during his hearing. That – and his age, 49 – means that Gorsuch could impact the nation’s legal landscape for decades to come.

An issue important to many natives is tribal immunity. NARF’s review noted that Gorsuch sided with tribes in five out of six immunity cases that came before him.

Between 2006 and 2016 Native Americans prevailed in only two of 11 tribal-related cases to reach the Supreme Court.