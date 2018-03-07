Native American Student Scholarship

According to the non profit Partnership With Native Americans, no matter how smart and deserving they are, most young Native Americans do not have the chance to attend college. Even if they are fortunate enough to earn a high school diploma, poverty and lack of access to educational opportunities force many to abandon the dream of higher education.

The mission of our Scholarship service is to give more American Indians and Alaskan Natives the resources and encouragement they need to learn and succeed. By harnessing the power of knowledge, these future leaders can bring about positive changes in their own lives and in their communities.

To help college-bound Native Americans, the American Indian Education Fund provides a free guide: Tools for Success — A Guide for High School Seniors, Families, Counselors and others….

The AIEF program is one of the United States’ largest grantors of scholarships to Native Americans, providing nearly $450,000 to about 225 students each year. Of these, nearly half are the first in their family to attend college. In addition, we mentor and support scholarship recipients throughout the year, which makes a dramatic difference in their success rates.

Native American college students can apply for a new scholarship through the American Indian Education Fund- the deadline is April 4th – The amount is $2,000.00 for the entire year, $1,000 for individual semesters– all the details and the application at nativepartnership.org