Native American Scholarship Funding Threatened

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer voiced concern Monday about the Trump Administration’s proposal to eliminate funding for the Higher Education Grant within the Bureau of Indian Education’s FY 2020 budget request. For the second year in a row, the President is proposing to eliminate funding for scholarships, including the Higher Education Grant.

In a formal request to Congress, President Nez reminds government leaders the Grant is a huge benefit for thousands of Navajo students each year and for the future of the Navajo Nation and that he feels it’s very disappointing the funds continue to come under threat by the Trump Administration. Nez in his request said the tribe looks to leaders in the House and Senate to restore the funds during the budget process.

Read the full Navajo Nation statement about the pending budget cuts here.