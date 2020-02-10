News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Native American Elections Outreach Program Wins National Award

February 10
04:15 2020
Alta Ediston with Clearie Award 2020

Coconino County Recorder’s Native American Elections Outreach Program Wins National Award

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Coconino County Recorder’s Native American Elections Outreach program was presented with a national Clearinghouse “Clearie” Award in the area of Outstanding Innovations in Elections by the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission (EAC) this week.  The award recognizes the innovative efforts of election officials across America.

“We were very honored to have won this award and to have EAC Chairwoman Christy McCormick and Commissioner Donald Palmer come from Washington, DC to present us with the “Clearie” Award.  Our Native American Elections Outreach staff members work tirelessly to ensure that our county’s Native American voters are able to register and vote,” stated County Recorder Patty Hansen.

Featured Photo: Outreach staff member Ray Daw, Outreach coordinator Alta Edison, EAC Commissioner Christy McCormick and EAC Commissioner Donald Palmer

coconino county recorder's officenative american elections outreach programnavajo nation

