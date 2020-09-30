News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Nation’s Council Honors the Late Kee Yazzie Mann

September 30
03:53 2020
Special Moment at a Special Session

 

By John Christian Hopkins

 

Kee Yazzie Mann (Navajo Times Photo)

The 24th Navajo Nation Council observed the passing of former delegate and presidential candidate Kee Yazzie Mann.

 

 

A moment of silence was held for Mann, 75, during a special session on September 24. Mann, from Kaibeto, was Yé’ii Dine’é Táchii’nii, born for Naadáálgai Dine’é Tábaahá, his maternal grandparents were Tl’ízíłání and his paternal grandparents were Honágháahnii.

 

Mann was “one of the Navajo Nation’s finest leaders,” current Kaibeto delegate Paul Begay said.

 

Remembered as a Navajo cowboy, Mann was an active participant in the annual horseback ride to the Navajo Nation Council Chamber ahead of the council’s summer sessions.

 

Mann attended Phoenix Indian School and went on to earn degrees in criminal justice and sociology from Northern Arizona University, according to Delegate Edmund Yazzie.

 

He later became a prosecutor and attorney for the Navajo Nation, before ultimately joining the 21st Navajo Nation Council, Yazzie added.

