National Weather Service Weekly Briefing

June 01
10:26 2020
KEY POINTS

–Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are anticipated each afternoon through Wednesday.

–Well above normal temperatures are forecast Wednesday and Thursday.

–A cold front moving through the region will bring gusty southwest winds and increased shower and thunderstorm chances on Friday.

–Cooler, but continued breezy conditions look to occur over the weekend.

 

 

For northern Arizona,  weather models are predicting thunderstorms will likely produce strong outflow gusts along with the potential for new fire starts due to lightning strikes. Moderate heat risk for vulnerable populations on Wednesday and Thursday. Difficult travel conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles on Friday.

National Weather Service Weekly Briefing - overview

Summary: National Weather Service Weekly Briefing

