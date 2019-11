National Weather Service Update (Friday Evening) Click to enlarge A major winter storm will continue to bring difficult to impossible travel [...]

The Town of Tusayan Declares an Emergency The town of Tusayan has declared a state of emergency due to substantial snow (almost [...]

The Snow Storm Hits the South Rim File Photo Thanksgiving night was not a good night for many of those at the [...]

Northern Arizona Power Outages & Road Closings Lena Fowler From Coconino County Supervisor Chair, Lena Fowler: We're blessed with heavy snow which caused [...]