National Weather Service Update for Northern Arizona

October 23
09:03 2020
(click on graphic to enlarge)

Our storm late this weekend and early next week is still on track, with only minor changes made to the forecast since our previous briefing. A strong cold front will bring much colder temperatures, rain, and some accumulating snow to northern Arizona by Monday morning, with rain and snow showers expected to last into Tuesday.  Please see the attached briefing and graphics for details. 

 

In Summary, our current forecast is calling for:

 

  • Becoming windy this weekend, with near critical fire weather conditions on Saturday and Sunday. Any fires may spread rapidly in dry fuels.
  • Sharply colder on Mon and Tue, with rain and accumulating snow.
  • Snow level generally above 6000′, but lower near the UT border.
  • Difficult travel and slick roads possible at high elevations by Monday morning.
  • Freezing temperatures as low as 3000-3500’ by Tuesday morning.
  • 5” to 1.5” of liquid precipitation over the higher terrain, with the greatest amounts favored over eastern AZ.
