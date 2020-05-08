News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

National Weather Service Update for Friday May 8, 2020

May 08
14:33 2020
The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a weather statement regarding the concern of wildfire this weekend.  A round of mainly dry thunderstorms is forecast across much of northern Arizona for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Meteorologists are citing the main hazard of damaging wind gusts, with the potential for new fire starts from dry lightning.

Confidence is high for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend with moderate forecast confidence for accompanying gusty winds. Storms are possible Saturday afternoon through Monday with the greatest activity predicted on Sunday. Wind gusts at or above 58 mph in the vicinity of storms are possible.

We provide a link to the most recent National Weather Service updated forecast for the Page/Lake area on our website homepage, https://www.lakepowelllife.com/

