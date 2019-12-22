National Weather Service; Unsettled Weather on the Way

To Travelers:

“Unsettled” weather on the way toward Northern Arizona

Precipitation will overspread the area from west to east Monday night through Tuesday.

The most hazardous travel period over the higher elevations is expected to be early Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

Rain and snow showers will persist Wednesday, especially over the higher terrain with some travel impacts continuing.

Details remain uncertain on the potential for another weather system Thursday into the weekend. We will provide updates over the next several days.

The latest location-specific snow forecasts are below. (NOTE: These tables include the next 72 hours which only covers through early Wednesday morning. Additional snow accumulation will occur beyond this time period.)

Page this week: clouds and rain, with snow possible Christmas and Thursday.

Toward Kanab this week, we will see temperatures in the 30’s and 40′ with periods of rain.