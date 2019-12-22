News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

National Weather Service; Unsettled Weather on the Way

December 22
2019
To Travelers:

“Unsettled” weather on the way toward Northern Arizona

  • Precipitation will overspread the area from west to east Monday night through Tuesday.
  • The most hazardous travel period over the higher elevations is expected to be early Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.
  • Rain and snow showers will persist Wednesday, especially over the higher terrain with some travel impacts continuing.
  • Details remain uncertain on the potential for another weather system Thursday into the weekend. We will provide updates over the next several days.

The latest location-specific snow forecasts are below. (NOTE: These tables include the next 72 hours which only covers through early Wednesday morning. Additional snow accumulation will occur beyond this time period.)

Page this week: clouds and rain, with snow possible Christmas and Thursday.

Toward Kanab this week, we will see temperatures in the 30’s and 40′ with periods of rain.

