National Weather Service; Unsettled Weather on the Way
December 22
05:25 2019
To Travelers:
“Unsettled” weather on the way toward Northern Arizona
- Precipitation will overspread the area from west to east Monday night through Tuesday.
- The most hazardous travel period over the higher elevations is expected to be early Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.
- Rain and snow showers will persist Wednesday, especially over the higher terrain with some travel impacts continuing.
- Details remain uncertain on the potential for another weather system Thursday into the weekend. We will provide updates over the next several days.
The latest location-specific snow forecasts are below. (NOTE: These tables include the next 72 hours which only covers through early Wednesday morning. Additional snow accumulation will occur beyond this time period.)
Page this week: clouds and rain, with snow possible Christmas and Thursday.
Toward Kanab this week, we will see temperatures in the 30’s and 40′ with periods of rain.