National Weather Service Telling Us to Stay Safe in the HEAT

July 09
17:02 2020
Excessive Heat Warning beginning Friday and Lasting into Monday

National Weather Service – Flagstaff issued a warning for excessive heat Friday through Monday for below 4500 feet in the Grand Canyon, and from Saturday through Monday for Marble and Glen Canyons including Page, Lake Powell, and Lees Ferry.

  • An extended period of very hot weather will begin Friday and last through Monday.
  • An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from Saturday through Monday for the lower elevations (below 4500 feet) in Yavapai and Gila counties, as well as in and around near Page, including Lechee.
  • An Excessive Heat Warning for the Grand Canyon (also below 4500 feet) is in effect beginning Friday and lasting through Monday.

 

For Northern and Western Coconino County:

Heat illness is possible for vulnerable populations Friday through Monday.

Also, there will be dangerous daytime hiking conditions.

Please keep in mind an increased risk to children and pets left unattended in hot vehicles or outdoors.

Details:

  • High Temperatures: 105 to 116 degrees below 4500 feet Friday through Monday. ● Low Temperatures: 77-82 degrees below 4500 feet Friday through Monday.
