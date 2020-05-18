News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

National Weather Service: Serious Fire Danger Early This Week!

May 18
04:12 2020
Serious Fife Danger as the new week begins!

 

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has some real concern early this week over the possibility of wildfires. High winds are expected, which could create very dangerous conditions.

Please see attached for details about the upcoming strong southwest wind and fire weather event that will occur on Monday and Tuesday.

KEY POINTS
● A dry cold front will create strong southwesterly winds and critical fire weather conditions early this
week.
● Critical fire weather conditions are expected across portions of northern Arizona on Monday so a Red
Flag Warning has been issued from 11 AM – 8 PM MST. Critical fire weather conditions are possible
across northeastern Arizona and Navajo Nation on Tuesday so a Fire Weather Watch has been issued
from 11 AM – 7 PM MST (12 PM – 8 PM Navajo Nation).
● A Wind Advisory has been issued for many areas along and north of the Mogollon Rim on Monday
from 1 PM – 5 PM MST. Localized areas of blowing dust is possible along Interstate 40 east of Flagstaff.

