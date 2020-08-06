News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

National Weather Service: Red Flag Warning Thursday

August 06
03:49 2020
National Weather Service: There will be elevated fire danger over the next couple days with increased southwest winds across the region. The strongest winds will occur in portions of western Coconino and Yavapai counties today where a Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11am – 6pm MST.

Key Points:
  • Critical fire weather conditions are expected today across portions of western Coconino and Yavapai counties
  • A Red Flag Warning is in effect for this area from 11 AM to 6 PM MST 
  • Near critical fire weather conditions are anticipated across much of the remainder of northern Arizona each afternoon through Friday
  • There remains no sign of any significant monsoon moisture for the next several days
