National Weather Service: Monday 12/23 Update
December 23
03:07 2019
The National Weather Service is expecting an extended period of unsettled weather, including areas of rain and snow, that will affect holiday travel from Tuesday through Friday. This will be true especially in the Flagstaff area, where as much as ten inches of snow, or more, is expected. The same is true for Williams and south toward Payson.
PAGE: It looks as if we will have a lot of clouds all week, with a chance of some snow on Tuesday and Thursday. Mixed-in, we might see some rain.
Key Points:
- Snowfall amounts have increased a few inches. Temperatures, progression of precipitation from west to east and snow levels have not changed significantly.
- Rain and snow will overspread the area from west to east Monday night into Tuesday.
- The most hazardous travel period over the higher elevations is expected to be early Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.
- Rain and snow showers will persist Wednesday, especially over the higher terrain, with some travel impacts continuing.
- Details remain uncertain on the potential for another weather system Thursday and Friday. We will provide updates over the next several days.