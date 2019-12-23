National Weather Service: Monday 12/23 Update

The National Weather Service is expecting an extended period of unsettled weather, including areas of rain and snow, that will affect holiday travel from Tuesday through Friday. This will be true especially in the Flagstaff area, where as much as ten inches of snow, or more, is expected. The same is true for Williams and south toward Payson.

PAGE: It looks as if we will have a lot of clouds all week, with a chance of some snow on Tuesday and Thursday. Mixed-in, we might see some rain.

Key Points: