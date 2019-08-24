National Weather Service Hoping for Rain,,,,Soon!

MONSOON STATUS REPORT

From: The National Weather Service – Flagstaff

One of the driest thunderstorm seasons (monsoons) on record for much of northern Arizona so far.

forecasts continue to indicate little if any thunderstorm activity into the middle of this coming week.

More confidence in a return of thunderstorm activity late next week and into the Labor day weekend.

The primary threat with thunderstorms will be heavy rain and flooding.

STATUS REPORT DETAILS

Our unusually dry summer weather will continue into the coming week, with hot weather and heat impacts returning early in the week.

Forecast models are now more consistent with showing a return of monsoon moisture by late in the week and into the Labor Day weekend. This will bring the threat of flooding near fire scars and other vulnerable areas, as well as typical impacts associated with our thunderstorm season.

The outlook for September is showing no clear signal regarding rainfall and is leaning toward above normal temperatures.

For the latest forecast update visit: www.weather.gov/flagstaff