National Weather Service Friday Morning Update
A major winter storm will bring difficult to impossible travel conditions through much of today with snow showers diminishing
overnight in areas over 4500-feet in elevation.
Page: Today’s high 40-45 with rain
National Weather Service – Flagstaff
Issued: 5:30 AM Friday, November 29, 2019
KEY POINTS
● A major winter storm will continue through this evening.
● Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are in effect through late tonight.
● Difficult to impossible travel conditions through tonight.
● 1 to 2+ feet of snow accumulation in the mountains, significant accumulation as low as 4500 feet.
● Improving travel conditions late Saturday through Sunday.
CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS BRIEFING
Minor adjustments to total snow amounts. The forecast remains on track. Updated snow and precipitation
amount graphics can be viewed below.
WEATHER AND IMPACTS OUTLOOK
Fri 11/29 Sat 11/30 Sun 12/1 Mon 12/2 Tue 12/3 Wed 12/4 Thu 12/4TThu
Heavy
Snow/Rain
Snow showers
ending
Rain/Snow
possible
CONFIDENCE AND DETAILS
Through Tonight – All of northern and central Arizona above 4500-feet
HIGH Confidence Difficult to impossible driving conditions
MODERATE Confidence Spotty power outages
Details:
● Timing: The heaviest precipitation will occur mainly through this morning with intermittent
heavier showers the remainder of this afternoon and evening. Showers ending early Saturday.
● Snow totals: 10 to 24 inches above 6000 feet. 3 to 10 inches at elevations between 4500-6000
feet.
● Snow levels: Lowering to 4500-6500 feet (lowest west, highest east) this morning and then all the
way down to around 3500 feet tonight.
● Flooding: Some low elevation (mainly within existing waterways) flooding is possible south of the
Mogollon Rim in Yavapai and northern Gila counties.
● Winds: Strong south through southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35-45 mph expected
again today. Winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times with blowing and drifting snow
through tonight.