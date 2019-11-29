National Weather Service Friday Morning Update

A major winter storm will bring difficult to impossible travel conditions through much of today with snow showers diminishing

overnight in areas over 4500-feet in elevation.

Page: Today’s high 40-45 with rain

National Weather Service – Flagstaff

Issued: 5:30 AM Friday, November 29, 2019

KEY POINTS

● A major winter storm will continue through this evening.

● Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are in effect through late tonight.

● Difficult to impossible travel conditions through tonight.

● 1 to 2+ feet of snow accumulation in the mountains, significant accumulation as low as 4500 feet.

● Improving travel conditions late Saturday through Sunday.

CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS BRIEFING

Minor adjustments to total snow amounts. The forecast remains on track. Updated snow and precipitation

amount graphics can be viewed below.

WEATHER AND IMPACTS OUTLOOK

Fri 11/29 Sat 11/30 Sun 12/1 Mon 12/2 Tue 12/3 Wed 12/4 Thu 12/4TThu

Heavy

Snow/Rain

Snow showers

ending

Rain/Snow

possible

CONFIDENCE AND DETAILS

Through Tonight – All of northern and central Arizona above 4500-feet

HIGH Confidence Difficult to impossible driving conditions

MODERATE Confidence Spotty power outages

Details:

● Timing: The heaviest precipitation will occur mainly through this morning with intermittent

heavier showers the remainder of this afternoon and evening. Showers ending early Saturday.

● Snow totals: 10 to 24 inches above 6000 feet. 3 to 10 inches at elevations between 4500-6000

feet.

● Snow levels: Lowering to 4500-6500 feet (lowest west, highest east) this morning and then all the

way down to around 3500 feet tonight.

● Flooding: Some low elevation (mainly within existing waterways) flooding is possible south of the

Mogollon Rim in Yavapai and northern Gila counties.

● Winds: Strong south through southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35-45 mph expected

again today. Winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times with blowing and drifting snow

through tonight.