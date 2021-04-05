National Weather Service: Fire Weather Outlook April edition of the monthly fire weather outlook for the 2021 season Key Points: Current drought status: [...]

Ducey Eases Restrictions On Elective Surgeries And Long-Term Care Facilities As Cases Continue To Decline, Governor Ducey Eases Restrictions On Elective Surgeries And Long-Term Care [...]

Grand Staircase-Escalante Visitor Centers Re-Opening GRAND STAIRCASE-ESCALANTE NATIONAL MONUMENT TO REOPEN VISITOR CENTERS KANAB, Utah — After nearly a year since [...]

“AZ Gives” is this Tuesday! We are only a few days away from “AZ Gives,” a one-day, statewide day of [...]