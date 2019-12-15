News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

National Weather Service: Welcome SNOW

December 14
22:03 2019
6 a.m. National Weather Service update Sunday 12/15/19

Snow has accumulated down to around 5,500 feet as of early this morning in areas of far northern Arizona. Additional accumulations are expected as snow levels will continue to decrease into the daytime.
Chances of precipitation will steadily decrease from north to south across northern Arizona beginning in the late morning hours today. The cold front causing these showers will exit eastern Arizona this evening.
See the attached graphics for the forecast additional snowfall and maximum wind gusts between now and this evening.
Key Points:
  • Gusty west to southwest winds are expected through this evening
                – Strongest winds in southern Apache County through this evening where a Wind Advisory remains in effect until 5 PM MST.

  • Additional accumulating snow is forecast for the northern portion of the state

                – Additional snowfall of 3 – 5 inches is possible on the Kaibab Plateau and 2 – 4 inches in the Chuska Mountains
– Winter Weather Advisories for snow continues to be in effect across areas in the Kaibab Plateau (above 7,000 ft) and Chuska Mountains (above 8,000 ft)

Summary: National Weather Service: Cold Front Coming

