National Weather Service: Welcome SNOW

6 a.m. National Weather Service update Sunday 12/15/19

Snow has accumulated down to around 5,500 feet as of early this morning in areas of far northern Arizona. Additional accumulations are expected as snow levels will continue to decrease into the daytime.

Chances of precipitation will steadily decrease from north to south across northern Arizona beginning in the late morning hours today. The cold front causing these showers will exit eastern Arizona this evening.

See the attached graphics for the forecast additional snowfall and maximum wind gusts between now and this evening.