It was in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy proclaimed that the week that May 15th falls on would be forever more known as “National Police Week.” According to President Kennedy and the US Congress in 1962, the week recognizes law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty, while protecting our safety.

For many in our area, National Police Week our thoughts might turn toward Navajo Police Officer Houston Largo. This 27-year old hero was shot and killed in March, while responding to a domestic violence call in New Mexico. The memory of that tragedy remains on our minds.

Lake Powell Communications contacted Lieutenant Bret Axlund, who for twenty years has been with the Page office of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. He told us that National Police Week means different things to different people.

“During my career in law enforcement over the past 20 years in Page we have experienced several line of duty deaths in Coconino County, he said. “I have unfortunately been present in the close aftermath of several of our fellow officers’ ultimate sacrifice to their communities.”

Lt. Axlund went on to say, “The incredible impact on the officers’ families and co-workers is devastating and never ending. This week to me is about remembrance and honor to those that I personally served with:

2000-Arizona Department of Public Safety Officer Brett Buckmister

2000-Flagstaff Police Department Officer Jeff Moritz

2010-Kane County Sheriff’ Office Deputy Brian Harris

2011-Navajo Department of Public Safety Sergeant Darrell Curley

2014-Flagstaff Police Department Officer Tyler Stewart