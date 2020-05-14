News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

National Police Week & Peace Officers’ Memorial Day

May 14
16:16 2020
At Wednesday’s Page City Council Meeting, Page Mayor Levi Tappan and council members issued a Proclamation recognizing this week, beginning Sunday, May 10, 2020, as National Police Week and marking Friday, May 15, 2020, as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day.

The week and day of memory is to honor those who currently serve every day and those who have also made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while protecting their communities.

Page residents and our city officials extend a community thank you to the members of our Page PD for the risks you take every day in your service. All of us here at Lake Powell Communications join the city in standing up, recognizing, and saying THANK YOU to our local men and women of the Page Police Department!

