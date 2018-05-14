Monday May 14th kicks off National Police Week, dedicated to the law enforcement officers across the country.

The Page Police honoring the valor, service and dedication of their own during National Police Week.

If you didn’t get a chance to chat with Page law enforcement Saturday at the Page Farmer’s Market during their Coffee with a Cop event, you might say hello and thank them for their service this week if you see them out and about. They do so much for our community to keep everyone safe!

Tuesday May 15th has been designated as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day in honor of all fallen officers and their families. The U.S. flag will be flown at half staff in their memory.