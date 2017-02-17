National Parks Go Fee Free For Presidents Day

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, along with Grand Canyon and Zion National Parks will join national park sites around the country with free entry in honor of President’s Day on Monday.

Fee free days for 2017 include April 15-16 and April 22-23 during National Park Week, August 25 to celebrate the National Park Service’s birthday, September 30 for National Public Lands Day and November 11-12 in honor of Veterans Day Weekend.

During these dates, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free entrance to all visitors.

Visitors looking to visit Grand Canyon National Park during President’s Day should expect large crowds, long lines at entrance stations and shuttle bus stop areas, and full parking lots. The Grand Canyon’s North Rim, however, is still closed and will open May 15.

Up in Utah, Zion National Park will resume weekend only in-Park shuttle service on Saturday for Presidents Day weekend visitation. The Lower Emerald Pools Trail remains closed for clearing operations due to rock and landslides which have continued in the area since January 10.

The NPS hopes that the fee-free days give more families opportunities to visit national park sites and enjoy our country’s historical, cultural and natural resources.

Park visitors are reminded that the fee-free designation applies to entrance fees only and does not affect fees for camping, reservations, tours, or use of concessions. Those who plan to spend time in a park beyond February 20 will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.