National Parks Are Open

March 24
10:12 2020
Many are curious as to what is going on with our National Parks at this time of COVID-19 crisis. Parks do remain open, but with some changes for everyone’s safety. Many services and facilities within most park boundaries are closed. Zion is now closing some trails temporarily. The shuttle was previously shut down in Zion National Park and on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 the park campgrounds at Zion will close until further notice.

Grand Canyon remains open as well but entrance fees have been temporarily suspended at Desert View and South Entrance Stations. Campgrounds are open, but the campground office is closed. Reservations and payments must be made online. All lodges are closed.

A little closer to home in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, park staff has been reduced to essential personnel only. All park administrative operational buildings are closed with administrative staff working remotely. Everything else is pretty much shut down. You may enter the park, but don’t expect any services. The entrance stations at Glen Canyon are open and entry fees are also suspended. All boat ramps remain open.

So, parks are open and free in some better news than much of what we are hearing and reading about lately. Free park entry and plenty of wide-open spaces in which to get out and enjoy yourself! The experts too are now starting to chime in on the need for us to all enjoy the outdoors as much as possible during these times of isolation. Just remember to keep a distance from others enjoying the great wide open as well.

