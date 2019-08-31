National Park Service: Keeping Summer Safe at GCNRA

Summer Safety Tips at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

PAGE, Arizona – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument welcomes visitors and wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable visit during the Labor Day Holiday weekend and the remainder of the summer season.

Visitors are encouraged to know and follow guidelines for desert and boating safety, including taking safeguards for high temperatures and always wearing lifejackets when on the water. Life-threatening dangers to avoid include swimming at marinas, flash floods, cliff jumping and carbon monoxide emitted by generators or engines that are running.

High summer temperatures can produce heat-related illness. Prevention includes proper planning and preparation. Increase fluid intake, wear appropriate clothing, apply sunscreen, and limit strenuous activities such as hiking to the cooler parts of the day. More safety information is available here: https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/safety.htm

Due to expected high visitation for the Labor Day holiday weekend, visitors to any Lake Powell beaches are advised to take standard precautions for possible water quality issues. This includes practicing safe sanitation, washing their hands often, and showering after swimming. A Lake Powell recreational water advisory and other current alerts are available here:

https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/conditions.htm#onthewater

The park wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable Labor Day Holiday. Many land and water-based activities are available. Find all the information here to help plan your visit: https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/index.htm

