National Night Out a Hit in Page

There was a handsome turnout Tuesday evening at Page City Park for the annual National Night Out; a chance for Page Police, and other emergency services personnel, to meet and greet with the general public, including many children.

One of those really happy with the event was the Police Chief in Page, Frank Balkcom, Sr. He spoke with Lake Powell Communications during the festivities about the importance of get-togethers with the public.

“The most important thing about this is community engagement,” he said. “It allows us the opportunity to meet with the community and to show our community what resources we have that are available to them.”

He called Tuesday’s event “community engagement at its best.”

He credited administrative assistant Sandi Klain with coordinating the Night Out in Page.

“If you look around there are different entities here,” the Chief went on.

The Page Fire Department was represented, as was the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and others.

Similar events were also held across the country and in Canada.

In addition to the night out, Chief Balkcom and the police department was introducing the idea of a “block watch” program for the city of Page. Evidently, there have been recent incidents in Page that led to this decision.

“We want to make sure that we inform our community what steps they can take to make sure that they have a safe environment at home,” said the Chief. “This is a small community, but serious crime can occur anywhere.”

Eventually there will be a class at the police department where people will be coached on how to stay safe.

Chief Balkcom had these suggestions on Tuesday:

1) Lock your homes and windows

2) Take your keys out of your vehicle

“It can happen here,” added the Chief. “A lot of people are under a misconception; because it can, and will happen, here.”

—————————–

Helicopter pilot Rich Cannon stood by his aircraft at Tuesday’s event. He is with Air Methods in Cedar City, which works with Guardian Medical Transport out of Flagstaff. He said basically they cover emergencies anywhere from Phoenix, northward, including Utah and Lake Powell.

He told Lake Powell Communications that he loves his job.

“You can never really have a bad day flying. Plus, you’re doing something good for the public.”