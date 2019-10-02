National Night Out a Big Success

Tuesday brought many people, young and old, out to Page City Park for the annual National Night Out, presented by the Page Police Department.

According to Wikipedia, this national event is, “a community-police awareness-raising event in the United States, held the first Tuesday of August or October. And if enthusiasm is any gauge, this one worked out very well with free food, games and activities and a whole lot of information from community-minds businesses and services.

Among those on hand, aside from Police Chief Drew Sanders and his officers, also represented was the Page Fire Department, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Classic Aviation and the National Park Service. Banner Page Hospital was there, as was the Page City Library.

Chief Sanders told us the event is really about getting the community together.

“It’s to get more visibility for law enforcement, and it gives us a chance to interact with the community in a non-threatening way,” said the Chief. “It helps us create relationships with the people, and it will help us to solve long term problems.”

And does the concept work?

“Yeah, I think so, “said Chief Sanders. “We have a lot of people returning and the event is certainly sought after by the community.”

He said this was his first and he senses a lot of interest in the night out.

Even nationally, the Night Out is aimed at building the police-community partnership.