News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

National Night Out a Big Success

National Night Out a Big Success
October 02
09:12 2019
Print This Article

Sgt Danny Bensen & Police Chief Drew Sanders

Tuesday brought many people, young and old, out to Page City Park for the annual National Night Out, presented by the Page Police Department.

According to Wikipedia, this national event is, “a community-police awareness-raising event in the United States, held the first Tuesday of August or October. And if enthusiasm is any gauge, this one worked out very well with free food, games and activities and a whole lot of information from community-minds businesses and services.

Among those on hand, aside from Police Chief Drew Sanders and his officers, also represented was the Page Fire Department, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Classic Aviation and the National Park Service. Banner Page Hospital was there, as was the Page City Library.

Chief Sanders told us the event is really about getting the community together.

“It’s to get more visibility for law enforcement, and it gives us a chance to interact with the community in a non-threatening way,” said the Chief. “It helps us create relationships with the people, and it will help us to solve long term problems.”

Jared Miller (10) takes aim

And does the concept work?

“Yeah, I think so, “said Chief Sanders. “We have a lot of people returning and the event is certainly sought after by the community.”

He said this was his first and he senses a lot of interest in the night out.

Even nationally, the Night Out is aimed at building the police-community partnership.

National Night Out a Big Success - overview

Summary: National Night Out in Page, Arizona

Tags
arizonadrew sandersNational Night Outpage city parkpage city police

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.