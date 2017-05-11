National Monuments in the Spotlight

The Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, departed Kanab Airport Wednesday for his return trip to the Nation’s Capitol. The secretary had been here on a mission for the Trump Administration to analyze the parameters used by recent administrations in naming Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante as National Monuments.

Zinke’s trip included tours of both monuments by air and by foot. He even did some driving at Grand Staircase Escalante. Along the way he was seeing people on both sides of the “monument” designations.

As he departed Kanab, Zinke said that the people of Utah have been granted a voice in the future of public lands in their state. In fact, a public comment period on the “monument” designations begins on Friday (May 12).

The main focus of his time here was to look into whether the designations of the two National Monuments fell correctly within the guidelines of such a naming by a US President. In fact, Bears Ears was so designated at the 11th hour of Barrack Obama’s term as President, in December.

Those opposed to the designations say the decisions were made without local input.

Secretary Zinke plans to sit down with President Trump during the early part of June to go over his thoughts and findings from his trip out west.