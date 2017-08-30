National Monuments at Risk

It’s an ongoing case of will they or will they not. The National Monuments are under the microscope and federal officials have yet to formally announce closures or downsizes.

It is rumored that Bears Ears National Monument is one of the sites that will be reduced in size. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is at the center of the discussion and he said he felt good about the decisions so far. Along with Bears Ears the Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument is also rumored to be impacted.

The State of Utah is positive that National Monuments put great strain on local economies, however one University study claims that local businesses are growing due to the influx of visitors.

The study also says that it’s Impossible for National Monuments to help the local economies while hurting them at the same time.

Another issue that is related to National Monument decommissionings or reductions, is the decline in livestock population. However the study has an answer for that too, claiming that the decline in livestock population is part of the nature cycle of the industry and the ongoing drought.

For the first time since President Theodore Roosevelt signed the Antiquities Act of 1906, an administration has ordered roll backs on National Monuments.

Updates will be available when they are announced.