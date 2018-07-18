News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

National Monument Legislation

National Monument Legislation
July 18
11:21 2018
Print This Article

Utah Senator Mike Lee has introduced legislation that would prevent the president from designating national monuments in the state without the consent of Congress and the state Legislature.

A legislative resolution passed earlier this year directed the Congressional delegation to pursue the legislation. The proposal is not unique; currently, Wyoming and Alaska are exempted from monument designations.

The 1906 Antiquities Act empowers the President to set aside monuments. The Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance calls the legislation a short-sided attack on public lands.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.