National Monument Legislation

Utah Senator Mike Lee has introduced legislation that would prevent the president from designating national monuments in the state without the consent of Congress and the state Legislature.

A legislative resolution passed earlier this year directed the Congressional delegation to pursue the legislation. The proposal is not unique; currently, Wyoming and Alaska are exempted from monument designations.

The 1906 Antiquities Act empowers the President to set aside monuments. The Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance calls the legislation a short-sided attack on public lands.